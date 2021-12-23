Covid-19 Thursday: 7,411 new cases

THE HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7,411 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 390 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 98 are in ICU.
December 23rd, 2021 5:38 PM
