Covid-19 Thursday: 7 deaths, 400 cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, two occurred in April, two occurred in March and three occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 62-89 years.

There has been a total of 4,737* Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 7th April, the HPSC has been notified of 400 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There is now a total of 239,723** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

205 are men / 193 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

162 in Dublin, 61 in Kildare, 26 in Cork, 21 in Galway, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 113 cases are spread across 18 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 226 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 55 are in ICU. There were 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 5th 2021, 940,883 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

667,182 people have received their first dose

273,701 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 4,737 deaths reflects this.

** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 239,723 confirmed cases reflects this.

*** County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 7th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases*** (to midnight 7Apr2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 7Apr 2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 7Apr 2021) Ireland 400 408 147.3 7014 Offaly 12 10 346.3 270 Westmeath <5 10 261.3 232 Laois 13 10 240.9 204 Dublin 162 179 225.6 3040 Kildare 61 35 225.2 501 Donegal 17 16 190.3 303 Cavan 8 7 189 144 Meath 17 20 180.5 352 Longford 6 4 151.7 62 Louth 5 13 142 183 Wicklow 13 10 123.6 176 Wexford 7 10 117.6 176 Tipperary <5 9 109.7 175 Monaghan 7 5 104.3 64 Mayo 6 5 90.4 118 Galway 21 17 89.1 230 Limerick <5 8 85.7 167 Roscommon <5 2 80.6 52 Waterford <5 5 66.3 77 Cork 26 24 58.9 320 Leitrim <5 1 53.1 17 Carlow <5 1 42.2 24 Clare 0 2 42.1 50 Kerry <5 3 29.1 43 Kilkenny 0 1 23.2 23 Sligo 0 1 16.8 11

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.