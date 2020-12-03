Covid-19 Thursday: 6 deaths, 183 cases*

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 2,080 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 2nd December, the HPSC has been notified of 183* confirmed cases of Covid-19. (*However, at a briefing for the media, it was stated that the figures may be under-rated due to a computer glitch and the figure may be corrected on Friday.) There is now a total of 73,228* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

82 are men / 101 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

56 in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 13 in Limerick, 11 in Kilkenny, 11 in Monaghan and the remaining 66 cases are spread across 15 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 239 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. There were 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 21 confirmed cases. The figure of 73,228 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 02 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 02Dec2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (19NOV to 02Dec2020) New Cases during last 14 days (19NOV to 02Dec2020) Ireland 183 79.7 3,794 Donegal 26 212.3 338 Louth 6 162.2 209 Kilkenny 11 147.1 146 Limerick 13 132.9 259 Monaghan 11 109.1 67 Wicklow 5 108.1 154 Carlow 9 98.4 56 Longford <5 95.4 39 Dublin 56 90.8 1,223 Mayo 0 90.4 118 Tipperary 6 78.3 125 Waterford 6 74.0 86 Meath 9 61.5 120 Roscommon <5 55.8 36 Cork <5 52.3 284 Sligo <5 51.9 34 Laois 0 50.8 43 Cavan <5 49.9 38 Kildare <5 48.5 108 Galway 7 45.7 118 Clare 0 42.9 51 Kerry 0 37.2 55 Offaly 0 37.2 29 Westmeath <5 23.7 21 Wexford 0 22.7 34 Leitrim <5 9.4 3

Ireland’s current 7-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 36.9.

To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search ‘Coronavirus Podcast’ at the top right of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube. On this week's podcast, news editor Siobhán Cronin talks well-known politician, journalist and author Shane Ross.

Shane’s father was from Cork, and he has devoted a large portion of his book ‘In Bed with the Blueshirts’, to his relationship with Cork South West TD Michael Collins, which started out very amicably, but ended with Collins apologising for a ‘scumbag’ remark made the day Ross lost his seat after last February’s general election.