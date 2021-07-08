News

Covid-19 Thursday: 534 new cases

July 8th, 2021 5:16 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Of the 58 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, 17 of those are in ICU.(Photo: Shutterstock)

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC)  has today been notified of 534* confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 58 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 17 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: 'Covid-19 is still circulating in our community and as we come into weekend, it is extremely important that we continue to adhere to the public health advice to stop the spread of the disease.

'If you are not yet fully vaccinated and you plan to socialise, please do so safely and meet outdoors. Please avoid crowds, wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts and maintain your social distance.

'If you develop symptoms of Covid-19 over the weekend, make sure to arrange a test as soon as possible and don’t put it off until Monday to contact your GP or attend a testing centre.'

 

