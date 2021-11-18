Covid-19 Thursday: 4,650 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,650 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 643 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 118 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘Approximately one in six people in Ireland experienced Covid-like symptoms such as cough, sore throat, high temperature or other flu like symptoms in the past week.

‘The single most important action you can take if you experience any symptoms of Covid-19 is to self-isolate and arrange a PCR test – not an antigen test. If you want to avoid passing Covid-19 or other respiratory illnesses on to your friends, family or work colleagues, rapidly self-isolating as soon as your symptoms begin is the most important thing you can do.’