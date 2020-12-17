Covid-19 Thursday: 3 deaths, 484 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,143 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 16th December, the HPSC has been notified of 484 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 77,678* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

246 are men / 238 are women

59% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

150 in Dublin, 45 in Wexford, 40 in Cork, 32 in Donegal, 29 in Limerick and the remaining 188 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 200 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There were 30 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘The 5-day moving average is 387 per day– this is an indicator that the disease is moving quickly when compared to the previous 5-day average. The virus is spreading throughout the country, in all age groups.

‘We are now getting reports of outbreaks in social settings including workplace settings, Christmas parties and funerals. I cannot stress enough how important it is to limit your interactions now. The consequences of not doing so will be exponential growth in January, a substantial increase in hospitalisations and risk to life.’

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Covid-19 represents a significant threat to people’s ability to enjoy the Christmas and New Year period. Please think about each of your social contacts and consider whether now is the time to be meeting with them. Meet up outside where possible and avoid all crowded settings. If you have symptoms please isolate immediately and contact your GP without delay – do not go to work and do not meet up with other people. If you are identified as a close contact it is vital that you restrict your movements.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: ‘The reproduction number is now estimated between 1.1 -1.3. We are concerned that Ireland is now in a phase of rapid growth, which if allowed continue, will result in 700 ­– 1200 cases per day by the second week in January, if not sooner. We are particularly concerned about older people and vulnerable adults, who have protected themselves through the second wave, and are now at risk during the festive season.’

Dr Deirdre Mulholland, director of public health, HSE East, said: ‘Intergenerational mixing over Christmas, especially in an environment of rapid growth of incidence, poses a significant risk to older and vulnerable people. It is so important to reduce your contacts and follow public health advice now, in order to protect lives.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed case. The figure of 77,678 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 16 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 16Dec2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 16Dec2020) New Cases during last 14 days (16Dec2020) IRELAND 484 94.2 4,486 Donegal 32 246.9 393 Louth 13 207.9 268 Kilkenny <5 190.5 189 Cavan 6 154.9 118 Carlow 6 151.1 86 Longford 7 149.2 61 Laois 23 141.7 120 Monaghan 10 135.2 83 Limerick 29 130.8 255 Mayo 10 112.6 147 Dublin 150 104.6 1,410 Offaly 10 91.1 71 Wexford 45 88.8 133 Wicklow 9 85.7 122 Waterford 11 79.2 92 Tipperary 11 71.4 114 Meath 17 69.7 136 Kildare 7 69.7 155 Kerry 25 57.5 85 Galway 8 50.4 130 Sligo <5 50.4 33 Roscommon 7 43.4 28 Westmeath <5 34.9 31 Cork 40 34.4 187 Leitrim 0 28.1 9 Clare <5 25.2 30

