Covid-19 Thursday: 1,936 new cases via PCR; 2,259 cases via antigen

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,936 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, 2,259 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

As of 8am today, 904 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 57 are in ICU.

The Department of Health said: With the Easter bank holiday approaching, it is important that we all continue to follow the public health advice to socialise safely and maintain our focus on protecting those most vulnerable to the severe effects of Covid-19, as well as ourselves.

‘Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms have substantially or fully resolved – please do not attend any social events, work, school or college if you have symptoms.

‘Anyone diagnosed with Covid-19 should self-isolate for 7 days from date of onset of symptoms, or if asymptomatic, date of first positive test. Anyone exiting self-isolation at day seven should continue to adhere to other public health protective measures.

‘Mask wearing is advised on public transport and in healthcare settings. Anyone who wishes to wear a mask should not be discouraged from doing so. Individuals who are vulnerable to Covid-19 are further advised to be aware of the risk associated with activities they may choose to engage in and to take measures to protect themselves - consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor settings like social gatherings and similar activities and events.

‘Continue to practise good hand and respiratory hygiene by washing and sanitising hands regularly and coughing/sneezing into your elbow. Maintain a physical distance where possible.

‘Meet up outdoors if you can. When meeting indoors, avoid poorly ventilated spaces and keep windows open.

‘Many people who were infected with Covid-19 over the Christmas period will now be eligible for a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Book a booster appointment on www.hse.ie if you are 12 years or older. It is not too late to receive a primary dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines remain the most effective way of protecting ourselves from the worst effects of Covid-19.