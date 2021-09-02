News

Covid-19 Thursday: 1,751 new cases

September 2nd, 2021 5:19 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 343 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.