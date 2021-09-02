Covid-19 Thursday: 1,751 new cases

THE THealth Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,751* confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 343 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
September 2nd, 2021 5:19 PM
