Covid-19 Thursday: 10 deaths, 6,521 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 2,307* Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Wednesday 6th January, the HPSC has been notified of 6,521 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 127,657 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 3,070 are men / 3,432 are women
- 62% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 37 years old
- 2,174 in Dublin, 571 in Cork, 382 in Limerick, 342 in Waterford, 315 in Wexford and the remaining 2,737 cases are spread across all other counties.
As of 2pm today, 1,043 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 96 are in ICU. There were 99 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 2,307 deaths reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 06 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases (to midnight 06Jan2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (24Dec2020 to 06Jan2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (24Dec2020 to 06Jan2021)
|Ireland
|6,521
|936.4
|44,590
|Monaghan
|114
|1,819.6
|1,117
|Louth
|164
|1,637.1
|2,110
|Limerick
|382
|1,399.2
|2,727
|Cavan
|114
|1,155.2
|880
|Donegal
|187
|1,145.2
|1,823
|Dublin
|2,174
|1,091.5
|14,707
|Sligo
|85
|981.2
|643
|Waterford
|342
|907.2
|1,054
|Cork
|571
|905.0
|4,913
|Mayo
|119
|900.3
|1,175
|Clare
|254
|899.7
|1,069
|Meath
|240
|867.5
|1,692
|Wexford
|315
|860.9
|1,289
|Carlow
|123
|850.1
|484
|Kilkenny
|179
|786.0
|780
|Kerry
|120
|775.9
|1,146
|Kildare
|250
|743.4
|1,654
|Offaly
|94
|741.4
|578
|Longford
|28
|716.9
|293
|Laois
|82
|689.5
|584
|Galway
|184
|562.7
|1,452
|Westmeath
|42
|534.0
|474
|Roscommon
|31
|520.6
|336
|Leitrim
|13
|505.6
|162
|Tipperary
|175
|487.0
|777
|Wicklow
|141
|471.1
|671
