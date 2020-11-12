Covid-19 Thursday: 1 death; 395 cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,965* Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 11th November, the HPSC has been notified of 395 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 66,632* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

197 are men / 198 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

132 in Dublin, 31 in Cork, 27 in Donegal, 27 in Limerick, 27 in Galway and the remaining 151 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 279 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Not every part of the country has experienced the same reductions in disease incidence. For example, Donegal’s 14-day incidence is at 281 per 100,000, compared to the national average of 135 per 100,000.

‘The country as a whole can succeed in suppressing this disease to low levels in the coming weeks. We have achieved a great deal of suppression over the Level 5 period, the coming weeks offer us an opportunity to drive transmission down further.’

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: ‘We estimate the reproduction number is now at 0.6. Data suggests that Level 3 measures stabilized case numbers, while Level 5 measures were required to suppress transmission, especially when infection rates are high. If we sustain our efforts we can force infection down to very low levels.’

Dr Vida Hamilton, national clinical advisor and group lead, Acute Hospitals, HSE: ‘We are seeing an increase in Emergency Department attendance, which is a positive indication that the public are continuing to access both covid and non-covid healthcare. Our hospitals are busy as they continue to implement important infection prevention control protocols and our healthcare workers are grateful for public understanding and support for these safety measures.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,965 deaths reflects this.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 10 confirmed cases. The figure of 66,632 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 11NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (29OCT2020 to 11NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (29OCT2020 to 11NOV2020) IRELAND 395 135.3 6,442 Donegal 27 281.4 448 Limerick 27 197.5 385 Roscommon 5 172.0 111 Westmeath 17 167.8 149 Meath 22 163.0 318 Louth 26 159.8 206 Sligo 7 154.1 101 Mayo <5 147.9 193 Dublin 132 146.2 1,970 Laois 6 142.9 121 Longford <5 132.1 54 Kerry <5 130.0 192 Kilkenny <5 128.0 127 Monaghan <5 122.2 75 Cork 31 121.9 662 Cavan 8 118.1 90 Waterford <5 115.3 134 Tipperary 6 113.4 181 Clare 5 109.4 130 Offaly 10 107.7 84 Carlow <5 101.9 58 Galway 27 96.9 250 Kildare 13 93.9 209 Wicklow 8 72.3 103 Leitrim <5 53.1 17 Wexford <5 49.4 74