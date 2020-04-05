Covid-19: Sunday’s figures – 21 more deaths and 390 more cases reported in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today (Sunday) been informed that 21 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

· 17 deaths located in the east, 2 in the south, 2 in the west of the country

· The patients included 9 females and 12 males

· 12 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

· Median age of today’s reported deaths is 81

There have now been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 390 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Sunday 5th April.

There are now 4,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This past week has proven that the nation is working hard, together, by staying at home to flatten the curve.

“If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 you need to self-isolate and phone your GP. I ask that everyone inform themselves on what to do in the instance they develop symptoms, as well as how to maintain their health and wellbeing. Support and guidance is available on gov.ie/health and HSE. ”

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 3rd April 2020 (4,443 cases), reveals:

· 47% are male and 53% are female, with 236 clusters involving 903 cases

· Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 1,203 cases (27%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 165 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 1,163 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,490 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 343 cases (8%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 13%