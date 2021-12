THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10,404 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 426 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 91 are in ICU.

The Department of Health says that in anticipation of large volumes of case numbers over the coming period, the daily case number announced will be based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE Covid Care Tracker the preceding day.

These data are provisional.