Covid-19 Sunday: no deaths, 12 new cases

THERE have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,764 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 25th July, the HPSC has been notified of 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,881 confirmed cases in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid in the community.

