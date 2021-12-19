Covid-19 Sunday: 5,124 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,124 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 436 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 107 are in ICU.

Possible Omicron cases can be identified by the number of PCR results with ‘S gene target failure.’ Using this methodology, we estimate that approximately 52% of reported cases are now due to the Omicron variant.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘It has taken less than two weeks for Omicron to become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland, revealing just how transmissible this variant is.

‘We have slowed transmission of this disease in the past using our basic measures and responding immediately if symptomatic – it is extremely important we do everything we can to flatten the curve of this wave now to prevent unnecessary deaths, risk to the vulnerable and to protect our health service.

‘I urge anyone eligible for a booster to available of it at the earliest opportunity.

‘If the majority of us can now reduce our social contact, meet others outdoors, work from home unless absolutely necessary, ensure the appropriate use of face masks, avoid crowds and keep indoors well ventilated. Very importantly if you have any Covid-19 symptoms self-isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test, if you are a close contact of a confirmed case please restrict your movements.’

Meanwhile, Minister Eamon Ryan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home. The Minister said he is following all HSE protocols and has advised the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and the secretary to the Government.

Minister Ryan attended a cabinet meeting 'remotely' on Friday, so members of the cabinet are not close contacts.