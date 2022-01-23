News

Covid-19 Sunday: 4,731 via PCR, 3,395 via antigen

January 23rd, 2022 2:12 PM

By Emma Connolly

As of 8am today, 845 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of whom 79 are in ICU.(Photo: Shutterstock)

The Department of Health today reported 4,731 new cases of Covid-19.

In addition, 3,395 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 845 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 79 are in ICU.

