Covid-19 Sunday: 4,731 via PCR, 3,395 via antigen

The Department of Health today reported 4,731 new cases of Covid-19.
In addition, 3,395 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
As of 8am today, 845 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 79 are in ICU.
January 23rd, 2022 2:12 PM
