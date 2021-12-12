News

Covid-19 Sunday: 4,667 new cases

December 12th, 2021 5:11 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 504 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 109 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,667 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The Department of Health has also confirmed that four additional cases of Omicron variant have been detected, bringing to 10 the total number of cases that have been identified following whole genome sequencing.

As of 8am today, 504 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 109 are in ICU.

Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

