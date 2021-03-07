News

Covid-19 Sunday: 3 deaths, 525 new cases

March 7th, 2021 6:26 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 423 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths, 1 occurred in March and 1 in January*.

There has been a total of 4,422 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 6th March, the HPSC has been notified of 525 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 223,219** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 271 are men / 254 are women
  • 74% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 214 in Dublin, 37 in Meath, 28 in Offaly, 28 in Limerick and 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 19 other counties***.

 

As of 8am today, 423 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. There were 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of March 4th, 493,873 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 346,256 people have received their first dose
  • 147,617 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s vaccination programme.

 

*There is one death where the date of death is under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 223,219 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 06 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases***

(to midnight 06Mar2021)

 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 06Mar2021)

 New Cases during last 14 days

(to 06Mar2021)
Ireland 525 520 172.3 8,203
Longford 6 12 381.7 156
Offaly 28 15 342.5 267
Westmeath 6 13 264.7 235
Dublin 214 235 248.4 3,347
Louth 20 16 239 308
Meath 37 33 222.5 434
Limerick 28 20 215 419
Kildare 19 27 177.5 395
Laois 8 8 177.1 150
Donegal 13 10 160.8 256
Mayo 12 11 159.4 208
Carlow 9 5 158.1 90
Galway 18 17 153.5 396
Tipperary 18 13 142.3 227
Monaghan <5 4 132 81
Clare 5 9 126.2 150
Waterford 8 7 113.6 132
Roscommon <5 4 113.1 73
Cavan 0 4 110.3 84
Wicklow 25 11 98.3 140
Leitrim 0 1 81.1 26
Sligo <5 3 76.3 50
Wexford 14 8 74.8 112
Kerry 12 6 65 96
Kilkenny <5 5 61.5 61
Cork 14 21 57.1 310

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7-day incidence 76.6
  • 5-day moving average 520

 

 

