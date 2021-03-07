Covid-19 Sunday: 3 deaths, 525 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths, 1 occurred in March and 1 in January*.

There has been a total of 4,422 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 6th March, the HPSC has been notified of 525 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 223,219** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

271 are men / 254 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

214 in Dublin, 37 in Meath, 28 in Offaly, 28 in Limerick and 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 19 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 423 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. There were 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 4th, 493,873 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

346,256 people have received their first dose

147,617 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s vaccination programme.

*There is one death where the date of death is under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 223,219 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 06 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases*** (to midnight 06Mar2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 06Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 06Mar2021) Ireland 525 520 172.3 8,203 Longford 6 12 381.7 156 Offaly 28 15 342.5 267 Westmeath 6 13 264.7 235 Dublin 214 235 248.4 3,347 Louth 20 16 239 308 Meath 37 33 222.5 434 Limerick 28 20 215 419 Kildare 19 27 177.5 395 Laois 8 8 177.1 150 Donegal 13 10 160.8 256 Mayo 12 11 159.4 208 Carlow 9 5 158.1 90 Galway 18 17 153.5 396 Tipperary 18 13 142.3 227 Monaghan <5 4 132 81 Clare 5 9 126.2 150 Waterford 8 7 113.6 132 Roscommon <5 4 113.1 73 Cavan 0 4 110.3 84 Wicklow 25 11 98.3 140 Leitrim 0 1 81.1 26 Sligo <5 3 76.3 50 Wexford 14 8 74.8 112 Kerry 12 6 65 96 Kilkenny <5 5 61.5 61 Cork 14 21 57.1 310

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.