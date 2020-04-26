Covid-19 Sunday: 26 more deaths, 701 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed a further 26 deaths today from Covid-19 in Ireland – of which 23 were laboratory confirmed – and there are 701 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There have now been 1,087 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and there is now a total 19, 262 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Cork has the second highest number of cases with 1,110 (6%), while Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,224 (50% of all cases).

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today'a data from the HPSC, as of midnight Friday, April 24th reveals:

57% are female and 42% are male

The median age of confirmed cases in 49 years

2,576 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 349 cases have been admitted to ICU

5,064 cases are associated with healthcare worker

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 4%