Covid-19 Sunday: 2 deaths, 514 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,921 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 8th May, the HPSC has been notified of 514 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 252,809* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

259 are men / 248 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

As of 8am today, 116 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There were 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of May 7th, 1,799,190 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,305,178 people have received their first dose

494,012 people have received their second dose

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 cases. The figure of 252,809 confirmed cases reflects this.