News

Covid-19 Sunday: 2 deaths, 514 new cases

May 9th, 2021 6:16 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

There were 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,921 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 8th May, the HPSC has been notified of 514 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 252,809* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 259 are men / 248 are women
  • 75% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 28 years old

 

As of 8am today, 116 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There were 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of May 7th, 1,799,190 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 1,305,178 people have received their first dose
  • 494,012 people have received their second dose

 

 *Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 cases. The figure of 252,809 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

  • 5-day moving average 432

 

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.