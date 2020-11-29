Covid-19 Sunday: 2 deaths, 299 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,052 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 28th November, the HPSC has been notified of 299 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 72,241 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

158 are men / 141 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

94 are in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 27 in Wicklow, 14 in Louth, 13 in Limerick and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 257 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. There were 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, , 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 28 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 28NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15NOV2020 to 28NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (15NOV2020 to 28NOV2020) Ireland 299 92.3 4,393 Donegal 41 219.9 350 Louth 14 184.7 238 Limerick 13 166.8 325 Kilkenny 11 132.0 131 Roscommon <5 105.4 68 Dublin 94 104.3 1,405 Waterford 5 103.3 120 Meath 11 99.0 193 Tipperary 13 87.7 140 Longford <5 85.6 35 Wicklow 27 84.3 120 Monaghan <5 83.1 51 Mayo 5 80.5 105 Carlow 7 75.5 43 Cork 7 73.9 401 Clare <5 68.2 81 Kildare 13 63.4 141 Cavan <5 61.7 47 Sligo <5 61.0 40 Offaly 5 59.0 46 Laois <5 50.8 43 Kerry <5 46.7 69 Westmeath <5 45.1 40 Galway 11 44.6 115 Wexford <5 26.0 39 Leitrim 0 21.8 7