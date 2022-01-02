Covid-19 Sunday: 17,071 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17,071 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 717 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU.
