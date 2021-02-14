Covid-19 Sunday: 17 deaths, 788 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

15 of these deaths occurred in February and 1 in December.*

The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 50-92 years.

There has been a total of 3,948 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 13th February, the HPSC has been notified of 788 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 209,582** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

409 are men / 371 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

315 in Dublin, 61 in Galway, 59 in Meath, 42 in Louth, 33 in Kildare and the remaining 278 cases are spread across all other counties.***

As of 8am today, 899 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 160 are in ICU. 34 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 11th February, 261,073 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

171,239 people have received their first dose

89,834 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*The date of 1 death is still under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 209,582 cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

7 day incidence is 126.9

5-day moving average is 932

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 13 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases*** (to midnight 13Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 13Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 13Feb2021) Ireland 788 932 277.2 13,198 Monaghan 15 18 513.1 315 Carlow 11 13 368.9 210 Dublin 315 393 368.4 4,964 Offaly 21 26 345 269 Waterford 13 23 339.1 394 Louth 42 29 339.1 437 Wexford 18 24 316.6 474 Galway 61 67 316.2 816 Meath 59 41 297.9 581 Laois 13 19 296.4 251 Kildare 33 43 280.9 625 Mayo 21 24 275.8 360 Cavan 12 15 269.1 205 Limerick 28 33 257.1 501 Westmeath 21 18 253.5 225 Longford 8 7 230 94 Donegal 9 16 197.9 315 Cork 28 50 180.9 982 Wicklow 9 13 173.4 247 Sligo 5 6 170.9 112 Tipperary 15 18 153.6 245 Leitrim <5 4 143.6 46 Clare 12 11 138.9 165 Kilkenny 10 7 130 129 Roscommon 6 6 119.3 77 Kerry <5 8 107.6 159

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.