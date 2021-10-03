Covid-19 Sunday: 1,051 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,051 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 319 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU.
October 3rd, 2021 6:37 PM
