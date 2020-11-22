COVID-19 Sunday: 1 death, 318 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,023 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 21st November, the HPSC has been notified of 318 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 70,461 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

155 are men / 161 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

126 in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 28 in Limerick, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Kildare and the remaining 80 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 282 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 21 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 21NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (08Nov2020 to 21NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (08Nov2020 to 21NOV2020) Ireland 318 109.1 5,193 Donegal 21 231.2 368 Limerick 28 208.3 406 Louth 14 205.6 265 Roscommon <5 164.2 106 Waterford <5 157.5 183 Meath 10 127.2 248 Offaly <5 120.6 94 Dublin 126 119.9 1615 Westmeath <5 116.0 103 Monaghan <5 107.5 66 Cavan <5 97.1 74 Longford <5 95.4 39 Kilkenny <5 92.7 92 Tipperary 7 91.5 146 Clare <5 86.7 103 Kildare 18 83.6 186 Carlow <5 80.8 46 Mayo 7 80.5 105 Cork 45 79.0 429 Leitrim <5 74.9 24 Sligo <5 73.2 48 Galway 9 62.8 162 Kerry <5 61.6 91 Wicklow <5 61.1 87 Laois <5 60.2 51 Wexford <5 37.4 56

To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search ‘Coronavirus Podcast’ at the top right of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube. On this week's podcast, West Cork environmentalist Abi O'Callaghan Platt, from Courtmacsherry, talks to Emma Connolly about a national campaign to curb the single use plastic pollution that's generated from disposable period products. She also shares some tips on how to make your Christmas a green one. There’s music from Glandore pianist Rachael O’Donovan and a review of this week’s newspaper. You can subscribe to the Southern Star Coronavirus podcast which is available, in audio and video versions, on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.