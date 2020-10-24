Covid-19 Saturday: four new deaths, 859 more cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of four additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in October.

There has been a total of 1,882 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 23rd October, the HPSC has been notified of 859 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 56,108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

415 are men / 441 are women

62% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

192 in Dublin, 148 in Cork, 58 in Donegal, 55 in Galway, 54 in Meath, with 352 cases spread across 21 remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 315 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.