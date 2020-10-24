Covid-19 Saturday: four new deaths, 859 more cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of four additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in October.
There has been a total of 1,882 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Friday 23rd October, the HPSC has been notified of 859 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 56,108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 415 are men / 441 are women
- 62% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 35 years old
- 192 in Dublin, 148 in Cork, 58 in Donegal, 55 in Galway, 54 in Meath, with 352 cases spread across 21 remaining counties.
As of 2pm today, 315 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
