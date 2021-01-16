Covid-19 Saturday: 60 deaths and 3,231 further cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today (Saturday 16th) been notified of 60 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of these, 59 deaths occurred in January 2021. One death occurred in December 2020.

The median age of those who died is 85 years, and the age range is 65 to 100 years. There was no newly reported death in healthcare workers. There was no newly-reported death in a young person under the age of 30.

There has been a total of 2,595 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 15th January, the HPSC has been notified of 3,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 169,780 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

1,465 are men and 1,712 are women

54% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old

931 cases are in Dublin, 388 in Cork, 238 in Louth, 155 in Waterford, 151 in Limerick, and the remaining 1,368 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,854 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised of which 191 are in ICU. 119 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “"This virus has taken root in every single part of the country. A significant percentage of the population - in excess of one in 10 in some counties - is currently either a case or a close contact. This is a huge burden of infection. When you consider that a significant percentage of our daily cases will directly lead to hospitalisation and mortality, the urgency with which we need to act becomes clear. By staying at home, you are protecting our health and social care services as they struggle against the enormous burden of infection that many weeks with thousands of daily cases of COVID-19 represents.

“The improvements in cases is not happening fast enough. Too many people are still not complying as fully as we need with the advice. There are early indications that we may be levelling off in terms of improvement, but at far, far too high a level of infection. The UK variant is very likely making our challenge more difficult. Please follow the public health advice. The safest place at the moment is at home. Please stay at home.”

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said: “Due to the nature of the mutation found in the UK variant of the virus, it is inevitable that it will become the dominant variant here in Ireland over time. The UK variant has adapted to us: simply put, it is better at moving from person to person when we come into contact. So what we must do is reduce its opportunities to spread by cutting out socialising. Stay home. Do not visit anyone else’s home. Do not attend illegal gatherings. Remember the simple and effective measures from springtime – wash your hands well and often, wear a mask, cough and sneeze into your elbow, keep 2 metres of space from others, and phone your GP at the very first sign of COVID-19 symptoms.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community. As of yesterday, the dashboard includes information on Total Vaccines Administered (1st Dose).

***

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days days (as of midnight 15 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 15Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 15Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 15Jan2021) Ireland 3231 1530.2 72,864 Monaghan 83 2891.5 1,775 Louth 238 2452.6 3,161 Limerick 151 2133.4 4,158 Waterford 155 2051.2 2,383 Wexford 136 1870.1 2,800 Dublin 931 1775.7 23,925 Carlow 47 1723.1 981 Mayo 101 1639.8 2,140 Clare 47 1596.6 1,897 Cork 388 1590.8 8,636 Cavan 114 1558.2 1,187 Donegal 83 1437.9 2,289 Meath 145 1294.1 2,524 Kilkenny 40 1191.1 1,182 Kildare 90 1171.2 2,606 Kerry 49 1102.2 1,628 Galway 132 1087.7 2,807 Tipperary 61 1002.8 1,600 Offaly 44 996.7 777 Roscommon 29 951.3 614 Sligo 26 943 618 Laois 48 935.1 792 Longford 5 846.5 346 Wicklow 45 818.7 1,166 Westmeath 31 751.4 667 Leitrim 12 639.7 205

The 7-day incidence rate is 610.9.

The 5-day moving average is 3,465.