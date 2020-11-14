Covid-19 Saturday: 6 deaths, 456 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to Covid-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in November.

There has been a total of 1,978 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 13th November, the HPSC has been notified of 456 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 67,526* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

210 are men / 246 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

151 in Dublin, 38 in Limerick, 27 in Cork, 27 in Donegal, 27 in Galway and the remaining 186 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 254 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. There were 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Analysis of today’s data shows the 5-day moving average of case numbers has increased from 354 to 392. We have seen higher numbers in recent days than we expected based on the encouraging trends of the last three weeks. We are concerned that this progress is at risk. We have to remember that the virus is still very active in the community and we cannot let our guard slip. NPHET will continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days.

‘We all need to focus on what we can do to stop the spread of this disease; wash our hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep our distance from others, avoid crowds, limit our social network, know the symptoms, self-isolate and contact a GP if we have them. Stay at home and restrict our movements if you are a close contact of a confirmed case.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 29 confirmed cases. The figure of 67,526 confirmed cases reflects this.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 13 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 13NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (31OCT2020 to 13NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (31OCT2020 to 13NOV2020) Ireland 456 130.2 6201 Donegal 27 272.6 434 Limerick 38 212.9 415 Westmeath 22 167.8 149 Dublin 151 143.4 1932 Meath 9 151.8 296 Roscommon 4 162.7 105 Louth 13 152.9 197 Waterford 21 140.3 163 Kerry <5 128.6 190 Kilkenny 10 132 131 Monaghan <5 135.2 83 Laois 6 129.9 110 Mayo 11 120.3 157 Sligo 3 125.1 82 Tipperary 21 115.3 184 Offaly 13 118 92 Cork 27 103.2 560 Longford 4 122.3 50 Clare 6 102.7 122 Kildare 21 93 207 Cavan <5 98.5 75 Carlow <5 96.6 55 Galway 27 82.9 214 Leitrim <5 71.8 23 Wicklow 9 71.6 102 Wexford <5 48.8 73

The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population