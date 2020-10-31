Covid-19 Saturday: 5 deaths, 416 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 1,913 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Friday 30th October the HPSC has been notified of 416 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 61,456* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 186 are men / 230 are women
- 64% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 87 in Dublin, 62 in Cork, 41 in Mayo, 37 in Galway and the remaining 189 cases are spread across 20 other counties.
As of 2pm today 320 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘We are making progress in suppressing the current rise of COVID-19. Ireland is currently one of only four countries in the EU with a reduction in its 7-day incidence. Nationally, our reproductive number has reduced to about 1.0.
‘We are working collectively to achieve suppression, but it is too early to ease our efforts. The incidence is decreasing in young adults but it continues to rise in those aged over 75. We have more to do but we are on the right track.’
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 19 confirmed cases. The figure of 61,456 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 30 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases
(to midnight 30OCT2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(17OCT2020 to 30OCT2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(17OCT2020 to 30OCT2020)
|IRELAND
|416
|268.7
|12,797
|Cavan
|9
|645.9
|492
|Meath
|10
|500.9
|977
|Westmeath
|7
|362.7
|322
|Sligo
|11
|358.6
|235
|Cork
|62
|317.8
|1,725
|Galway
|37
|314.3
|811
|Donegal
|25
|310.3
|494
|Monaghan
|0
|303.0
|186
|Carlow
|10
|298.6
|170
|Louth
|8
|284.8
|367
|Limerick
|7
|276.6
|539
|Kildare
|<5
|271.0
|603
|Longford
|<5
|261.8
|107
|Mayo
|41
|259.8
|339
|Dublin
|87
|237.7
|3,203
|Kerry
|<5
|237.0
|350
|Clare
|8
|235.7
|280
|Roscommon
|<5
|230.9
|149
|Laois
|5
|225.5
|191
|Waterford
|23
|208.3
|242
|Wexford
|8
|193.7
|290
|Offaly
|<5
|192.4
|150
|Tipperary
|25
|138.5
|221
|Kilkenny
|7
|134.0
|133
|Wicklow
|10
|128.5
|183
|Leitrim
|0
|118.6
|38
The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3rd July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.
