Covid-19 Saturday: 5 deaths, 416 new cases

October 31st, 2020 6:14 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Of today's cases, there were 87 in Dublin, 62 in Cork, 41 in Mayo, 37 in Galway and the remaining 189 cases are spread across 20 other counties. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,913 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 30th October the HPSC has been notified of 416 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 61,456* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 186 are men / 230 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 87 in Dublin, 62 in Cork, 41 in Mayo, 37 in Galway and the remaining 189 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 320 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘We are making progress in suppressing the current rise of COVID-19. Ireland is currently one of only four countries in the EU with a reduction in its 7-day incidence. Nationally, our reproductive number has reduced to about 1.0.

 

‘We are working collectively to achieve suppression, but it is too early to ease our efforts. The incidence is decreasing in young adults but it continues to rise in those aged over 75. We have more to do but we are on the right track.’

 

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 19 confirmed cases. The figure of 61,456 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 30 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today’s cases

(to midnight 30OCT2020)

 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(17OCT2020 to 30OCT2020)

 New Cases during last 14 days

(17OCT2020 to 30OCT2020)
IRELAND 416 268.7 12,797
Cavan 9 645.9 492
Meath 10 500.9 977
Westmeath 7 362.7 322
Sligo 11 358.6 235
Cork 62 317.8 1,725
Galway 37 314.3 811
Donegal 25 310.3 494
Monaghan 0 303.0 186
Carlow 10 298.6 170
Louth 8 284.8 367
Limerick 7 276.6 539
Kildare <5 271.0 603
Longford <5 261.8 107
Mayo 41 259.8 339
Dublin 87 237.7 3,203
Kerry <5 237.0 350
Clare 8 235.7 280
Roscommon <5 230.9 149
Laois 5 225.5 191
Waterford 23 208.3 242
Wexford 8 193.7 290
Offaly <5 192.4 150
Tipperary 25 138.5 221
Kilkenny 7 134.0 133
Wicklow 10 128.5 183
Leitrim 0 118.6 38

 

The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3rd July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

 

