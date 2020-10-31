Covid-19 Saturday: 5 deaths, 416 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,913 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 30th October the HPSC has been notified of 416 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 61,456* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

186 are men / 230 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

87 in Dublin, 62 in Cork, 41 in Mayo, 37 in Galway and the remaining 189 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 320 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘We are making progress in suppressing the current rise of COVID-19. Ireland is currently one of only four countries in the EU with a reduction in its 7-day incidence. Nationally, our reproductive number has reduced to about 1.0.

‘We are working collectively to achieve suppression, but it is too early to ease our efforts. The incidence is decreasing in young adults but it continues to rise in those aged over 75. We have more to do but we are on the right track.’

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 19 confirmed cases. The figure of 61,456 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 30 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 30OCT2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (17OCT2020 to 30OCT2020) New Cases during last 14 days (17OCT2020 to 30OCT2020) IRELAND 416 268.7 12,797 Cavan 9 645.9 492 Meath 10 500.9 977 Westmeath 7 362.7 322 Sligo 11 358.6 235 Cork 62 317.8 1,725 Galway 37 314.3 811 Donegal 25 310.3 494 Monaghan 0 303.0 186 Carlow 10 298.6 170 Louth 8 284.8 367 Limerick 7 276.6 539 Kildare <5 271.0 603 Longford <5 261.8 107 Mayo 41 259.8 339 Dublin 87 237.7 3,203 Kerry <5 237.0 350 Clare 8 235.7 280 Roscommon <5 230.9 149 Laois 5 225.5 191 Waterford 23 208.3 242 Wexford 8 193.7 290 Offaly <5 192.4 150 Tipperary 25 138.5 221 Kilkenny 7 134.0 133 Wicklow 10 128.5 183 Leitrim 0 118.6 38

The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3rd July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.