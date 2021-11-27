Covid-19 Saturday: 4,791 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,791 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 536 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 118 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
November 27th, 2021 4:02 PM
Share this article
THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,791 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 536 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 118 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
News
5 hours ago
Business
10 hours ago
News
18 hours ago
Sport
1 hour ago
Letters
1 hour ago
News
5 hours ago