Covid-19 Saturday: 464 new cases

As of midnight, Friday May 28th, the Department of Health is reporting 464 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There are 35 patients in ICU, 90 in hospital.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
May 29th, 2021 5:50 PM
