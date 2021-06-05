Covid-19 Saturday: 416 new cases

As of midnight, Friday June 4th, the Department of Health is reporting 416 confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Of the 74 in hospital, 29 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
June 5th, 2021 7:00 PM
