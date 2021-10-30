Covid-19 Saturday: 2,966 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,966 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 470 Covid patients are hospitalised, of which 92 are in ICU.
October 30th, 2021 6:43 PM
