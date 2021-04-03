Covid-19 Saturday: 2 deaths, 511 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 4,715 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Friday 2nd April, the HPSC has been notified of 511 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 237,695* confirmed cases of in Ireland.
As of March 31st 2021, 865,460 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 619,003 people have received their first dose
- 246,457 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 237,695 confirmed cases reflects this.
