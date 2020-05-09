Covid-19 Saturday: 18 more deaths, 219 more cases

THERE have been a further 18 Covid-19 related deaths, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and a further 219 cases have been confirmed.

There have now been a total 1,446* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Saturday 9 May the HPSC has been notified of 219 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,760 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 7 May (22,495 cases), reveals: