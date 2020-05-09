Covid-19 Saturday: 18 more deaths, 219 more cases

THERE have been a further 18 Covid-19 related deaths, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and a further 219 cases have been confirmed.
There have now been a total 1,446* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 11am Saturday 9 May the HPSC has been notified of 219 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,760 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 7 May (22,495 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
- 2,954 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 381 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 6,669 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,948 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,317 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,205 cases (5%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
- The Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard (click here) provides the latest case information.
