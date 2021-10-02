Covid-19 Saturday: 1,586 new cases

The HPSC (Health Protection Surveillance Centre) has today been notified of 1,586 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 298 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU.
October 2nd, 2021 8:33 PM
Share this article
The HPSC (Health Protection Surveillance Centre) has today been notified of 1,586 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 298 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU.
Share this article
News
1 hour ago
News
3 hours ago
Editorial
6 hours ago
News
1 hour ago
News
3 hours ago
Editorial
6 hours ago