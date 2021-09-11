Covid-19 Saturday: 1,466 new cases

THE Department of Health has been notified of 1,466 confirmed cases of #COVID19.
As of 8am today, 311 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 58 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
September 11th, 2021 7:07 PM
