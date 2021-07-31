News

Covid-19 Saturday: 1,427 new cases

July 31st, 2021 4:19 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 142 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 27 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,427* confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 164 patients are hospitalised, of which 26 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Today we have reached the milestone of 300,000 cases reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic.  

 

‘However, today we have also seen how solidarity continues to be the hallmark of our response with young people across the country lining up to get vaccinated, both to protect themselves and to play their part in protecting the community.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,427 confirmed cases of Covid-19. 

As of 8am today, 164 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 26 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: 'Today we have reached the milestone of 300,000 cases reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic.  

 

'However, today we have also seen how solidarity continues to be the hallmark of our response with young people across the country lining up to get vaccinated, both to protect themselves and to play their part in protecting the community.

