Covid-19 Saturday: 13 deaths, 738 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
Of these deaths 10 occurred in February, 1 occurred in January, 1 occurred in October and 1 date of death remains under investigation.
The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 55-92 years.
There has been a total of 4,313 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Friday 26th February, the HPSC has been notified of 738 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 218,980* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 356 are men / 378 are women
- 71% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 311 in Dublin, 54 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 34 in Offaly, 33 in Donegal and the remaining 270 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **
As of 8am today, 550 patients are hospitalised, of which 135 are in ICU. There were 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 24, 391,355 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 254,948 people have received their first dose
- 136,407 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 vaccination programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 218,980 cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 26 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases**
(to midnight 26Feb2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 26Feb2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(to 26Feb2021)
|Ireland
|738
|655
|215.8
|10,277
|Offaly
|34
|22
|406.6
|317
|Longford
|14
|8
|305.8
|125
|Dublin
|311
|242
|290.9
|3,919
|Galway
|32
|40
|288.3
|744
|Louth
|7
|24
|279.3
|360
|Limerick
|54
|40
|275.5
|537
|Laois
|15
|14
|264.5
|224
|Monaghan
|8
|9
|263.9
|162
|Westmeath
|11
|20
|254.6
|226
|Kildare
|23
|34
|252.6
|562
|Meath
|26
|36
|249.2
|486
|Mayo
|19
|17
|233.7
|305
|Waterford
|10
|14
|221.2
|257
|Carlow
|12
|9
|195
|111
|Donegal
|33
|27
|191
|304
|Cavan
|5
|7
|189
|144
|Tipperary
|12
|18
|186.1
|297
|Clare
|11
|11
|149.8
|178
|Leitrim
|0
|4
|149.8
|48
|Roscommon
|8
|7
|111.6
|72
|Wexford
|22
|8
|111.5
|167
|Wicklow
|8
|8
|96.9
|138
|Sligo
|<5
|4
|96.1
|63
|Kilkenny
|<5
|4
|89.7
|89
|Cork
|36
|25
|68.9
|374
|Kerry
|19
|8
|46
|68
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- The 7 day incidence rate is 97.3
- The 5 day moving average is 655
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.