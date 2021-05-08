Covid-19 Saturday: 1 death, 408 cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 4,919 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Friday 7th May, the HPSC has been notified of 408 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There has now been a total of 252,303* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 205 are men / 202 are women
- 77% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
As of 8am today, 110 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There were nine additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of May 6th, 1,746,912 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 1,267,167 people have received their first dose
- 479,745 people have received their second dose
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of nine cases. The figure of 252,303 confirmed cases reflects this.
- 5-day moving average 406