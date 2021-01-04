Covid-19 Monday: six further deaths and 6,110 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today (Monday) been notified of six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,265 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 3rd January, the HPSC has been notified of 6,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 107,997 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

2,911 are men / 3,195 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

3,655 in Dublin, 323 in Kildare, 291 in Cork, 234 in Limerick, 137 in Louth and the remaining 1,470 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 776 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 70 are in ICU. 92 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Leaders and organisations in communities across the country now need to support their colleagues, neighbours, family and friends to keep to the spirit of public health advice. We must restrict our movements, we have to limit the people we interact with outside of our households, if we are to suppress the virus and sustain our essential services.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “People particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 include older persons and people with pre-existing medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer. The incidence of disease in the community is now at a level where vulnerable people need to stay at home unless absolutely essential.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “Scenario models raise the possibility of 1,500-2,000 people in hospital, and 200-400 people in ICU by mid-January, if we do not act to radically reduce transmission and incidence. It will take all of us, adopting the public health measures of staying home and reducing contacts, to suppress current levels of disease.”

Mr. Liam Woods, HSE National Director, Acute Operations, said; “We are introducing curtailments in non-essential services in adult hospitals in order to cope with increasing COVID-19 admissions. This will be subject to ongoing review. In the event of emergency attend an Emergency Department as usual and if you have any concerns regarding your health, COVID or non COVID related, always contact your GP in the first instance.”

Professor Karina Butler, Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, said; “The vaccination programme has commenced for the first priority groups. The roll out has been accelerated this week. As we continue to provide vaccines across the population we urge anyone with concerns or questions to contact their GP, pharmacist or healthcare service provider for factual and reliable information. The HSE.ie website also provides reliable information around vaccine efficacy and safety.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

***

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 03 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 03Jan2021) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 03Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 03Jan2021) Ireland 6,110 582.8 27,754 Monaghan 51 1,119.1 687 Louth 137 1,031.2 1,329 Limerick 234 979.0 1,908 Donegal 52 832.3 1,325 Dublin 3,655 691.9 9,323 Sligo 33 671.4 440 Cavan 61 669.5 510 Mayo 111 660.5 862 Kilkenny 84 523.0 519 Meath 122 523.0 1,020 Kerry 129 522.7 772 Wexford 76 505.6 757 Laois 80 494.7 419 Clare 55 488.1 580 Carlow 51 470.7 268 Longford 30 462.4 189 Offaly 68 456.6 356 Cork 291 453.0 2,459 Galway 116 417.0 1,076 Waterford 106 414.9 482 Kildare 323 413.5 920 Roscommon 24 405.9 262 Westmeath 46 366.1 325 Leitrim 12 365.1 117 Tipperary 44 288.3 460 Wicklow 119 273.1 389

The following table has been included to show both positive tests and confirmed cases in the latest 14-day period. Normally, the number of confirmed cases reported on a given day correlates with the number of positive tests the preceding day, allowing for validation and removal of duplicates.

Once the delays that have arisen in recent days have been resolved, we will no longer report the laboratory test results.

Reporting over latest 14-day period (21/12/2020-04/01/2021)

Date reported Reported Confirmed cases Tests processed Positive tests detected Positivity rate 21/12/2020 - 13,216 698 5.3% 22/12/2020 968 20,660 1,077 5.2% 23/12/2020 939 22,884 1,269 5.5% 24/12/2020 922 21,416 1,643 7.7% 25/12/2020 1,019 11,999 1,207 10.1% 26/12/2020 1,293 3,536 343 9.7% 27/12/2020 744 9,405 1,178 12.5% 28/12/2020 764 13,805 2,007 14.5% 29/12/2020 1,546 17,484 2,867 16.4% 30/12/2020 1,720 26,312 4,371 16.6% 31/12/2020 1,620 27,389 5,621 20.5% 01/01/2021 1,754 20,846 4,553 21.8% 02/01/2021 3,394 28,545 6,486 22.7% 03/01/2021 4,692 20,571 5,199 25.3% 04/01/2021 6,110 - - -

Seven-day incidence: 443.3.

Five-day moving average: 3,568.

