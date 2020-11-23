Covid-19 Monday: no deaths, 252 new cases

THERE have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 2,022* Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 22nd November, the HPSC has been notified of 252 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 70,711** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

124 are men / 128 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

88 in Dublin, 26 in Cork, 21 in Kilkenny, 16 in Louth, 16 in Mayo with 85 spread across another 20 counties

As of 2pm today 289 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There were 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 2,022 reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 70,711 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 22 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 22NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (09NOV2020 to 22NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (09NOV2020 to 22NOV2020) Ireland 252 108.7 5,177*** Donegal 13 227.4 362 Louth 16 211.8 273 Limerick 12 195.0 380 Roscommon <5 158.0 102 Waterford <5 155.8 181 Meath <5 124.6 243 Offaly <5 119.3 93 Dublin 88 119.0 1,603 Monaghan 5 114.0 70 Westmeath <5 112.7 100 Kilkenny 21 106.8 106 Longford <5 97.9 40 Cavan <5 95.8 73 Mayo 16 88.9 116 Tipperary <5 88.4 141 Clare <5 85.8 106 Kildare 6 83.6 186 Cork 26 81.6 443 Sligo 5 76.3 50 Carlow 0 75.5 43 Leitrim <5 65.5 21 Wicklow 6 65.3 93 Galway 5 63.6 164 Kerry 6 60.3 89 Laois <5 57.9 49 Wexford <5 36.1 54

***101 of these cases arose in October. These account for less than 2% of cases over the last 14 days and their impact on current incidence will be accounted for in all relevant calculations.

