Covid-19 Monday: no deaths, 24 new cases

THERE have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,735 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 28 June, the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,462* confirmed cases in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘We are starting to see a worrying trend, with the number of reported cases increasing, and some new clusters.

‘As restrictions are lifted and people move about more, it’s important that we use the tools that have helped us suppress the virus to date.

‘Hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze hygiene and wearing face coverings are important personal behaviours that mean, as we go about our daily lives, that we are doing everything we can to avoid contracting the virus and spreading it to those we love.’

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Today we are reporting at least six cases associated with international travel. Many countries around the world are still experiencing high and increasing levels of this disease. Last week, there were over 1.1 million cases reported and there have now been over 10 million cases reported globally to date.

‘The risk of imported cases remains high. It’s important that continue to avoid all unnecessary travel at this time.’

Dr Siobhán Kennelly, HSE national clinical advisor and group lead for older persons said: ‘Many restrictions have now been lifted and people are getting out more, including those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable.

‘Socialising is important for your mental and physical wellbeing, but it’s important that you are safe while doing so. Wear a face covering, know the symptoms of Covid-19 and contact your GP straight away if you feel unwell.’

Siobhán Killeen, Dublin GAA footballer said: ‘The after-effects of this disease are very serious, even for those who are fit and healthy. I was in very good health, but it was a very tough battle. I, probably like many others, was naïve in thinking that my age and health would protect me from a very infectious disease.’

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows a further increase in the proportion of people who self-report to be wearing face coverings, now at 45%.

The nationally representative sample of 2,000 conducted today by the Department of Health reveals

53% of females and 36% of males self-report to wearing face coverings

Level of worry is increasing with 49% believing the worst is behind us and 23% thinking it lies ahead.

64% still believe we will see a second wave, 25% now believing that we should introduce more restrictions, and 31% now feel that we are trying to return to normal too fast

*validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,462 confirmed cases reflects this.

