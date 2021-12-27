Covid-19 Monday: 6,735 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6,735 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 461 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 91 are in ICU.
December 27th, 2021 3:45 PM
