Covid-19 Monday: 5 deaths, 456 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to Covid-19. All deaths reported today occurred in November.

There has been a total of 1,984 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 15th November, the HPSC has been notified of 456 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 68,356* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

199 are men / 257 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

105 in Dublin, 85 in Limerick, 43 in Cork, 38 in Meath, 25 in Clare and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today 274 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There were 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 68,356 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 15 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 15NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (02Nov2020 to 15NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (02Nov2020 to 15NOV2020) Ireland 456 120.4 5,735 Donegal 11 269.5 429 Limerick 85 226.8 442 Waterford 21 161.8 188 Louth 17 160.6 207 Westmeath 5 153.2 136 Meath 38 140.0 273 Roscommon 7 139.4 90 Offaly 9 136.0 106 Dublin 105 125.1 1,685 Kerry 8 123.9 183 Kilkenny 9 120.9 120 Monaghan <5 120.5 74 Mayo 6 113.4 148 Longford 5 112.5 46 Laois <5 111.0 94 Clare 25 107.7 128 Tipperary 15 101.5 162 Sligo 5 100.7 66 Cavan <5 95.8 73 Kildare 13 85.8 191 Leitrim <5 84.3 27 Cork 43 83.6 454 Galway 10 81.0 209 Carlow 6 77.3 44 Wicklow <5 63.2 90 Wexford <5 46.8 70

