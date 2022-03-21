News

Covid-19 Monday: 4,024 cases via PCR

March 21st, 2022 3:19 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 1,308 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 49 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,024 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. In addition, 10,631 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

On Thursday last, the HPSC was notified of 5,231 PCR-confirmed cases and 8,322 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Friday last, the HPSC was notified of 5,628 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 6,313 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 4,787 PCR-confirmed cases and 6,774 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday, the HPSC was notified of 5,067 PCR-confirmed cases and 7,177 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
As of 8am today, 1,308 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 49 are in ICU.

 

