News

Covid-19 Monday: 3,494 cases via PCR

February 14th, 2022 2:56 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 665 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 67 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,494 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, 3,609 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

On Saturday 12 February, the HPSC was notified of 4,940 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3,650 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday 13 February, the HPSC was notified of 4,331 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid19 and 2,950 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

As of 8am today, 665 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 67 are in ICU.

 

***

Advertisement | Learn more about Paymentsense | Apply Now

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.