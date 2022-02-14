Covid-19 Monday: 3,494 cases via PCR

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,494 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, 3,609 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

On Saturday 12 February, the HPSC was notified of 4,940 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3,650 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday 13 February, the HPSC was notified of 4,331 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid19 and 2,950 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

As of 8am today, 665 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 67 are in ICU.