Covid-19 Monday: 2,950 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,950 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 536 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 110 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘During these winter months it is vital that if any of us experience symptoms of Covid-19, we isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test.

‘We all know the actions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 – good hand hygiene, wearing a face covering, meeting others outdoors where possible and, when indoors, opening windows and ensuring good ventilation, keeping our distance and, of course, coming forward for vaccination and booster dose when eligible.

‘The ongoing efforts by all of us to work with the public health advice during this pandemic continues to be fundamental to our work to drive down the incidence of Covid-19 in our communities.’