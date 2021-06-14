Covid-19 Monday: 242 new cases

As of midnight, Sunday June 13th, the Department of Health is reporting 242 confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Of the 67 in hospital, 23 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
June 14th, 2021 5:24 PM
