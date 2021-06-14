News

Covid-19 Monday: 242 new cases

June 14th, 2021 5:24 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Of the 67 in hospital, 23 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.