Covid-19 Monday: 2,383 new cases via PCR

March 7th, 2022 3:10 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 808 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 47 are in ICU. (Photo:Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,383 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. In addition, 4,760 people registered a positive antigen test yesterday through the HSE portal.

On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 3,904 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19, and 4,014 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday, the HPSC was notified of 1,254 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 3,537 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

As of 8am today, 808 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 47 are in ICU.

 

 

