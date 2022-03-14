News

Covid-19 Monday: 2,100 new cases via PCR

March 14th, 2022 4:11 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 1,042 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 42 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,100 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, 7,271 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 4,400 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 6,853 people had registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday, the HPSC was notified of 5,475 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 5,791 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal on Saturday.

As of 8am today, 1,042 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 42 are in ICU.

